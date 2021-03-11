Foodservice Upgrades Making MacFood Mart Stores Shine

MacFood Mart locations are looking forward to 2021 with a number of enhancements to all four of its stores, serving the Ft. Wayne, Ind., community.

McIntosh Energy is incorporating the Food Improvement Program (FIP) at all of it MacFood Mart stores. The stores will also get some cosmetic upgrades as well as some improvements to its beverage display and coffee program.

In the foodservice offering, all of the MacFood Mart stores will soon have a Merry Chef oven to enhance the menu items and be able to provide consistent food items and pricing across the chain. The company said that every Mac store has also been upgraded to stainless steel wall covers to enhance the look and cleanliness of the food program.

McIntosh is also developing a renewed focus on beer and wine sales, with enhanced signage hanging from the ceiling simulating a graphic of intersecting streets, Wine-Ding Way and Beer Run.

The company is also running a new bean-to-cup coffee program using the Egro dual headed coffee machine and a local coffee roaster to provide the roasted beans.

The current upgrades follow improvements in 2020, including new outdoor digital signage, improved forecourt pump upgrades, a remodel of the Royville store and digital payment methods for fleet customers as well as other back office improvements.