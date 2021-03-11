Jiffy Trip Supports Oklahoma Children’s Hospital

A little over five years ago, Jiffy Trip partnered with Oklahoma Children’s Hospital and began running an annual fundraising campaign to benefit the organization. The chain has raised almost $400,000 for Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in those five years. But that’s just one of the many ways that Jiffy Trip, which operates 26 c-stores in Oklahoma, is giving back. Jiffy Trip also sponsors United Way campaigns, supports first responders in the area and gives back to local schools — from donating school supplies and sponsoring sports teams to providing scholarships. CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Alex Williams, chief operating officer of Jiffy Trip, to learn more about how the chain is working to be a community steward.