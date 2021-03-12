GetGo Set to Expand Spiked Slushies Flavors, Availability

First-year saw four times projected sales for limited location test run, more stores and LTO flavors on the way for 2021.

After a successful first year, the GetGo Café + Market’s Spiked Slushies program is set to expand to additional stores and offer even more unique, fun flavors.

Since launching in late 2019, 46 GetGo locations across Pennsylvania and Ohio are now selling the refreshing, quick-frozen malt beverages that are made with premium alcohol brands like Seagram’s Escapes, Smirnoff Ice, Mike’s Harder Lemonade and more.

“GetGo guests trust us to deliver high quality, innovative food and beverage products,” said Jim Workman, GetGo spokesperson. “They have overwhelmingly shown our team that the Spiked Slushies are a drink they are enjoying and want more of. We’ve exceeded our financial projections for the Spiked Slushies by nearly 400 percent during the first 12 months.”

Each Spiked Slushies location carries two to six flavor options that include both every day and limited time only flavors. For example, St. Patty’s Brew is a popular March selection for guests, while Long Island Iced Tea is a favorite year-round choice and Red, White and Berry is a fun summer/seasonal offering. Spiked Slushies are available in 20-ounce and 32-ounce cups with a new 64-ounce Party Bag coming soon.

Spiked Slushies product selection and availability may vary by location. GetGo encourages customers to drink responsibly and reminds them to never drink and drive.

GetGo operates more than 266 locations throughout western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.