More Savings at the Pump With RaceTrac’s New Debit Card

Atlanta-based RaceTrac has launched its new RaceTrac Debit Card to save on fuel at the pumps. Customers can pick up a debit card for free in-store at their local RaceTrac and save seven cents per gallon every time they fuel up.

RaceTrac guests now have two ways to save. In addition to the RaceTrac Debit Card, guests can also enroll in the RaceTrac VIP Fuel Rewards Program. The program already offers 10 cents off per gallon on up to 40 gallons per month. In combination with the RaceTrac Debit Card, guests can now save up to 17 cents per gallon.

The RaceTrac Debit Card is available at all locations across the country. Once guests pick up a RaceTrac Debit Card at their local store, they can visit online to link the card directly to a checking account when they enroll. Once they sign up, customers can start saving immediately at the pump. There are no enrollment, monthly or annual fees.

Because RaceTrac Debit Card must be picked up in-store, RaceTrac wants its guests to know that it holds itself to the highest food safety and cleanliness standards and all of its more than 550 locations follow stringent hygiene and sanitation practices.

In direct response to COVID-19, all stores are continuing to take extra precautions through enhanced cleaning measures, such as implementing social distancing procedures, mask wearing, continuously cleaning of high contact-areas, and a nightly store stand-down for cleaning and sanitization.

The family-owned RaceTrac chain operates more than 560 convenience store locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee. The company has been named a top workplace across four of the states where it operates and has been recognized on Forbes list of largest private companies every year since 1998.