New Cumberland Farms Store is Second for Connecticut Town

Cumberland Farms opened its newest location on March 12, in East Granby, Conn. The new store, at 62 Rainbow Road, is the latest to feature the company’s innovative design, equipment and food offerings that are meant to enhance the customer experience and compete with limited-service, fast-casual restaurants.

Spanning more than 4,400 square feet, the Route 20 retailer will offer eight fueling pumps for gas, 30 parking spots, three patio tables for outdoor seating, and the convenience of curbside pick-up and order ahead capabilities, thanks to the Cumberland SmartPay Rewards app.

Among an extensive variety of food and beverage items, the location will feature its Farmhouse Fresh To Go concept, which includes fresh, handcrafted espresso beverages and a wide selection of delicious breakfast and lunch sandwiches made daily in its own kitchen. Private label brands of baked goods, ice cream and snacks will also be available.

To celebrate the opening, beginning on March 12, and for a limited time, customers who visit the new East Granby location can receive free coffee (limit one per customer per day).

“Building on the momentum of our original Granby location, we look forward to building on our presence in the area with the addition of our newest store on Rainbow road,” said George Fournier, president of EG America, Cumberland Farms parent company. “We have made a significant investment in making sure this location offers top quality products and services while reflecting the Cumberland Farms values: providing fast, friendly service to customers and offering the best possible products at affordable prices.”

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety protocols in stores are adhered to, among them: requiring all team members and guests to wear masks and to comply with state and local ordinances. Masks are required along with strict cleaning, sanitation and hygiene standards, the blocking of all in-store seating areas, and temporarily suspending consumption of food on-site.

The East Granby location marks the company’s second store in the Granby region, strengthening the local presence of Cumberland Farms, a retailer that currently operates nearly 600 retail locations across eight states in the Northeast and Florida.

EG Group operates nearly 5,400 stores, in nine countries with over 35,000 associates.