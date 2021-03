CITGO Responds to Ease Impact of Winter Storms

Company employees at facilities in Texas and Louisiana, two states hard hit by severe weather, faced power outages and other hardships first hand.

In the wake of severe, back-to-back mid-February winter storms that seriously impacted Texas and Louisiana, Houston-based CITGO stepped up to provide ongoing support to affected communities. The intense, damaging storms prompted a major disaster declaration from the federal government, and both Texas and Louisiana declared emergencies in impacted counties.

“With CITGO refineries in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and our corporate headquarters in Houston, the lion’s share of our employees experienced these devastating storms first-hand,” said CITGO President and CEO Carlos Jordá. “These are the communities where we live, so we immediately moved to lend a hand.”

The storms impacted safe water supplies for thousands of residents, and thousands more face broken water pipes and damaged homes – many with little to no resources to repair the damage.

CITGO is working with community partners to help meet ongoing needs for food and water and medium to long-term assistance for home repair in Houston, Corpus Christi and Lake Charles. The Company committed $225,000 to assist several organizations, including SBP, the Independence Heights Redevelopment Council and Rebuilding Together Houston. Donated funds will be used for wellness checks, food distribution, plumbing repairs and guidance on completing FEMA applications.

In addition to these corporate donations, employees are supporting colleagues in need through the company’s CITGO Stands Together Fund. This Fund, supported by corporate and employee donations, provides short-term loans and financial assistance to help employees in need.

Volunteering in the recovery is also part of the effort. “As CITGO donates financial resources, the TeamCITGO group of employee volunteers is also donating their time and skills, working alongside our neighbors to recover and rebuild,” said Jordá. “As longstanding community members we’re proud to do our part.”