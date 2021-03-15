Wawa’s ‘Rush to Rewards’ Campaign Twice as Nice, Twice as Fast

Loyalty members using Wawa Rewards card or mobile app during month of March can earn double rewards on every eligible purchase.

Convenience store chain Wawa announced the start of its new “Rush to Rewards” campaign, in which Wawa Rewards members will earn rewards faster than ever. Members who shop with their Wawa Rewards card and the Wawa app will get to their next reward twice as fast throughout all of March. Anyone can join in March and start earning at the accelerated pace.

“We’re grateful to our loyal Rewards Members who frequent Wawa and use the Wawa App regularly for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Wawa Chief Product Marketing Officer Mike Sherlock. “Our new Rush to Rewards promotion allows us to express appreciation for our customers with extra rewards designed to brighten their days.”

The Wawa Rewards Program lets consumers earn Wawa Rewards for every $50 spent on eligible purchases at Wawa stores using the Wawa App, Wawa Rewards Key Card or a registered Wawa Gift Card.

Wawa Rewards members have the opportunity to not only earn rewards on Wawa favorites, but will also have exclusive access to Mobile Ordering, Bonus Rewards and more.

Customers can simply download the Wawa App in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and click “Register Now” to create a Wawa Rewards account. They also have the option to go to WawaRewards.com and click “Sign Up Now” to create a Wawa Rewards account. Rewards members will receive a coupon in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any Wawa store during the promotional window.

Based in Wawa, Pa., Wawa operates more than 850 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.