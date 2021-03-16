Love’s to Hire 2,000 Employees

Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Love’s Travel Stops is looking to hire 2,000 team members at its National Hiring Day event on March 31. The company is looking for diesel technicians, service advisers, tire technicians and diesel technician apprentices for its Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations, as well as store and restaurant team members for its Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores.

The event will take place in-person from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (local time) at more than 500 Love’s Travel Stops, Love’s Truck Care and Speedco locations across the country.

“Love’s is a great place to build a career as we pride ourselves on growing the skills of those we hire, promoting from within and offering a robust benefits package, of which our greatest benefit is opportunity,” said Roger Ahuja, executive vice president of operations for Love’s. “Our team is our No. 1 asset and is crucial to ensuring our operations run smoothly for our customers, so this is an important event for us. We’re excited to welcome many new team members to the company, many who will go on to become leaders.”

Candidates can visit https://loves.com/nationalhiringday for more information and to register for the event. Qualified candidates can be offered jobs on the spot contingent upon pre-screening requirements.

Interested candidates should bring copies of their resume, must possess a valid driver’s license and expect to submit to a drug screen. Eligible full-time employees can take advantage of Love’s health and wellness benefits, including 401(k) with matching contributions, medical, dental, vision and life insurance coverage, flexible scheduling, holiday pay and competitive weekly pay, among other benefits. Part-time employees are also eligible for dental, vision, telemedicine and other voluntary benefits.

Love’s prestigious diesel technician apprenticeship program – valued at $12,000 – allows apprentices to earn a competitive wage while working toward the designation of a diesel technician. Upon successful completion of the apprentice program, apprentices will receive a tool kit valued at $3,500, which is theirs to keep after one year of employment as a diesel technician. Newly hired diesel technicians can make between $22 and $27 an hour.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 550 locations in 41 states. Love’s has more than 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations.