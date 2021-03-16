Stewart’s to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day With Ice Cream

Customers invited to choose from a long and tasty flavor menu for 50-cent ice cream cones all day, all locations on March 17.

The folks at Stewart’s Shops are loving the warmer temperatures, sunshine and longer days. And what better way for Stewart’s to kick off spring than with 50-cent single-scoop ice cream cones on St. Patrick’s Day? Stop in and scoop up sheer happiness in a cone – and your wallet will be smiling, too.

Ice cream lovers can follow the rainbow to their local Stewart’s Shop on Wednesday, March 17, for a 50-cent cone from open until close in all shops.

Feeling festive? Go green with Mint Chip or Mint Cookie Crumble. Or try something new and go with the seasonal limited-edition flavor, Marionberry Cookie. There are plenty of choices to treat your palate.

Don’t miss out on the classics like Strawberry, Vanilla, Butter Pecan, Black Raspberry, Maple Walnut, Cookies ‘N Cream or Rainbow Sherbet.

For the chocolate lover, choose classic Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cherry Loves Chocolate, Brownie Cookie Sundae or Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup. Get really creative and order a cone with Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Fireworks with red and blue pop rocks, Cotton Candy, Raspberry Fudge Torte frozen yogurt or Red White and Moo.

For the coffee lover, there’s the rich roast coffee flavor of Brew Ha Ha or Colombian Coffee.

Stewart’s also has even more creative and delicious flavors in half gallon and pint packages for customers to take home.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Stewart’s Shops employs more than 4,500 people and operates more than 335 shops across New York and southern Vermont.