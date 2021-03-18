CEFCO Cuts Ribbon on New Build in Florida Panhandle

Ninth Florida location introduces CEFCO Kitchen concept to the state, features two-acre site and is open 24 hours every day.

CEFCO Convenience Stores announced the grand opening of its first ground-up build in 2021. The Temple, Texas-based chain’s newest store is at 771 US Highway 90 West, in DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

CEFCO customers visiting the new location will find a robust offering of hot and cold food items, including “Fresh Yo!” self-service frozen yogurt, CEFCO Kitchen made-to-order burritos, fried chicken, pizza and other CEFCO Kitchen food offerings. This is CEFCO’s ninth store in Florida and it will be open 24 hours a day.

Favorably located right off of Highway 90, the location has 39 parking spaces and is 6,054 square feet on more than two acres. It features 10 MPDs, which include ethanol-free fuel as well as diesel.

“We are excited to open this store in Defuniak Springs and bring our CEFCO Kitchen concept to Florida,” said CEFCO Regional Vice President of Operations Rick Schneider. “We look forward to partnering with and serving the Florida panhandle, as well as the local community.”

CEFCO operates more than 200 locations in the six states of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida.