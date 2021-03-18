Swisher, EAS Expand Strategic Partnership

Swisher announced it has expanded its partnership with E-Alternative Solutions (EAS) to support the marketing, sales and distribution of EAS’s Leap and Leap Go vapor brands. Both companies will remain separate entities with EAS benefitting from the additional support and strength of Swisher’s world-class sales and marketing organization.

Jeffrey Brown, formerly vice president of sales for EAS, has been named general manager of EAS, and will take the lead in the evolution of the partnership.

“Jeff is a well-respected leader with more than three decades of industry experience, and as general manager, he is the natural choice to take the EAS business to the next level and drive our respective brand expansion goals,” said Swisher President and CEO John Miller. “In the short term, the expanded partnership between EAS and Swisher will remain transparent to our valued customer base, and we will be following up with additional details as they become available.”

Brown said that he couldn’t be more excited about the arrangement and looks forward to working with the Swisher sales and marketing teams and taking the Leap and Leap Go brands to the next level.

“EAS was built from the ground up to prosper in the highly regulated tobacco environment, noted Brown, “and with the bench strength of the Swisher sales and marketing teams, we have the power to broaden our reach and expand the distribution of these great brands.”

Over the past several years, Swisher has continued to expand its offerings to include smokeless tobacco products, premium cigars, and modern oral nicotine products to appeal to diverse and changing consumer tastes. Broadening its strategic partnership with EAS is another step toward becoming a more consumer-centric company.

Founded in 2014 and based in Darien, Conn., EAS develops, markets and distributes retail products for adults seeking alternative brands that fit their lifestyle vision. EAS’s business pillars of understanding the marketplace, putting its partners first, and providing reliable regulatory analyses have positioned it as a respected leader in emerging industries.