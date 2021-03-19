ACE Welcomes EPA’s Kansas City E15 Approval

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) Senior Vice President and Market Development Director Ron Lamberty welcomed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announcement that the agency has approved of the removal of the low Reid Vapor Pressure (RVP) gasoline requirements in the Kansas City metro area, which now allows for E15 fuel to be sold in the area year-round.

“This is good news for consumers, who could soon see cleaner, higher octane unleaded E15 gasoline as the lowest price gas at the pump,” Lamberty said in a statement. “It can be even better news for retailers, who have seen marketers in other parts of the country increase customer counts, volumes, and profits by adding E15 to their fuel slate. Right now, low ethanol prices and high RIN credit values make E15 the lowest cost gasoline at the rack, and whether they sell it as UnleadedE15, Unleaded88, or something else, retailers can offer the lowest price on the street and still earn some extra margin.

Lamberty’s also said in the statement that, contrary to what they’ve been told for a decade, it’s also very likely most retailer’s current equipment is compatible with E15. Retailers who are unsure if their equipment can pump E15 can use ACE’s Flex Check tool to find out.

“Year-round E15 adoption in the Kansas City metro gives consumers the ability to use a cleaner fuel as the world opens back up and people get back on the roads,” said Lamberty. “Clean air doesn’t have to be more expensive or require everyone to buy new cars. Using more ethanol helps improve air quality and supports clean energy efforts.”

EPA’s proposed rule references ACE’s Flex Check E15 compatibility tool as a place station owners can get an idea how compatible their station might be. ACE encourages retailers to check out the equipment at their own station at flexfuelforward.com, and encourages retailers and ethanol advocates alike to comment on EPA’s proposed rule.