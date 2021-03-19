Love’s Offers Employees COVID-19 Vaccinations at Its HQ

Corporate and Oklahoma store employees can receive free vaccine, company already offers $75 chainwide incentive to team members who get vaccinated.

Love’s Travel Stops is offering its Oklahoma-based store and corporate employees the opportunity to voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccination for free at its Oklahoma City corporate offices. This follows an announcement the company made in January that more than 29,000 team members in 41 states will receive a $75 incentive to voluntarily receive the vaccination.

“The vaccine is an exciting step toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to make it as easy as possible for our employees to receive it,” said Love’s President Shane Wharton. “We’ll continue to encourage our team members to become vaccinated against COVID-19 if they choose to do so.”

Love’s employees were recognized as essential workers at the beginning of the pandemic. Because of this, they are now eligible in Oklahoma to receive the vaccination.

Full-time and part-time team employees who reside in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to get the COVID-19 vaccination on March 19 and 23. When an employee’s first vaccination dose is administered, an appointment for the second dose will be scheduled for a later date.

