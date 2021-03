Happy Place is expanding upon its popular CBD gummies line with the launch of an extra-strength Topicals product line. The new line includes Hydrating Cream, Healing Balm, Roll-On and Muscle & Joint Patch, with CBD derived from 100% U.S.-grown hemp. The products have been scientifically formulated using state-of-the-art technology and rigorous testing procedures to ensure the highest level of safety, performance and consistency.

