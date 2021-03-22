Cloud-Based Fuel Management Has Retailers Looking Up

Precision fuel monitoring systems maker Warren Rogers introduced the latest version of its innovative and secure fuelWRAp application, which helps convenience stores and other fuel retailers manage their fuel systems.

Warren Rogers’ fuelWRAp is a highly precise and efficient fuel management system using real-time data and leveraging the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help fuel retailers continuously track every drop of precious fuel inventory — as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line, and reaches the meter — even at the most complex, high-throughput sites.

The latest edition of fuelWRAp features a new and intuitive User Dashboard, simplified menu options, detailed diagnostics, insightful performance metrics, and industry-leading exception-based reporting — all supported by analyst teams, directly assigned to each client.

Using fuelWRAp, travel center and conventional convenience store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions, water in tank, active tank gauge alarms, meters out-of-variance, failed tank, sensor, and line testing, low inventory levels, lost communications, slowing fuel flow trends, and other abnormalities.

For fuel operators who count on the manual reporting of store equipment-related issues, fuelWRAp automates these tasks and provides critical information, 24/7, 365 days a year. Users can view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile, and tablet. FuelWRAp will continue to provide customized auditing and operational reports along with the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

“Our experts analyze customer data, look for anomalies, and alert them to potential problems as soon as they occur,” said William Jones, Warren Rogers president and CEO. “We report delivery shortages, theft, inaccurate meter calibration and poor flow rates, so the operator can minimize loss and maximize profits.”

Jones said that customer feedback tells the company that they appreciate timely and precise insights so they can take the most cost-effective action possible to eliminate the condition in their forecourt or underground tank systems.

“Due to its inherent security features, our applications appeal to IT departments, as well,” added Jones. “Our application utilizes Warren Rogers’ Security Suite which allows for reduced IT overhead and keeps third parties off customer VPNs.”

The fuelWRAp system is fully deployed in the cloud to provide customers with real-time access to fueling data from anywhere in the world. Warren Rogers’ recent initiatives also include the development of KPI Measures of the financial impact of tank system maintenance activities and advanced delivery audit.

Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. Every month, Warren Rogers monitors the performance of over 200,000 dispensing points and over 1.5 billion gallons in fuel throughput.