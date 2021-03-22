Foxtrot Opens Second D.C. Location

Weeklong celebration includes giveaways at new Mount Vernon Triangle location, which quickly followed urban convenience chain’s Washington market entry earlier this month.

On the heels of a successful launch into the market earlier this month, Foxtrot is opening its second location in Washington, D.C., at 650 Massachusetts Ave. NW, in the Mount Vernon Triangle neighborhood.

Foxtrot’s shelves are stocked with items by some of the D.C. region’s favorite brands and artisans, including prepared meals by local chef Erik Bruner Yang and goods from beloved brands like Gordy’s Pickles, Veggie Confetti, Mason Dixie and Pineapple Collaborative, to name a few.

Foxtrot is also the newest neighborhood watering hole for coffee with friends, made with beans from local roaster Vigilante Coffee, or happy hour with coworkers which can be enjoyed on the store’s patio. Guests can pick out a bottle of wine from the over 200 bottles featured in store, all hand selected by Foxtrot’s sommelier Dylan Melvin, that range from everyday bottles (more than half are priced affordably at under $25) to special occasion and experimental wines.

Foxtrot Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its Mount Vernon Triangle sore with activations and local giveaways throughout opening week:

Monday, March 22: Free giveaways as well as free drip and cold brew coffee all day.

Tuesday, March 23: During lunch hour from 11am to 1pm, $1 will of all prepared meal sales will be donated to local chef Erik Bruner Yang’s Power of 10 Initiative to support bringing restaurant workers back to work and providing access to food for those who need it the most.

Wednesday, March 24: The first 75 people to purchase a Foxtrot Women in Winemaking duo online will receive a free wine tote and a Surprisingly Baked cookie.

Thursday, March 25: A free doughnut from District Doughnuts with any purchase to the first 200 orders (in-store or online, while supplies last).

Friday, March 26: All-day happy hour and free charcuterie boards (while supplies last) to the first 30 customers with a wine purchase via online pick-up or delivery order.

Saturday, March 27: Free Jeni’s Ice Cream giveaways starting at 1:00 p.m., until supplies last.

Sunday, March 28: Free curated bundle of sweets to the first 50 delivery customers. With D.C.’s Cherry Blossom festival taking place March 20-April 11, Foxtrot will also get into the spirit of the season with floral installations created by Little Acre Flowers at both of its city stores, and by offering special themed bundles that feature local cherry-flavored goods like Dolcezza Cherry Gelato and Old Ox Brewery’s Festivale Farmhouse Cherry Ale. Their cafés will also be serving up special Cherry Blossom Lattes, a vibrant latte with mild fruit flavors, subtle floral accent notes, and rich espresso all presented in an incredible color palette.

Foxtrot bills itself as redefining convenience for the modern consumer, marrying the best of neighborhood retail and e-commerce technology to create a community of discovery.