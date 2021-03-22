Hard Seltzer With Real Fruit Juice

New Belgium Brewing Co. — the craft brewer behind beloved beers Fat Tire and Voodoo Ranger — is launching a fresh alternative to shake up the booming hard seltzer category. Fruit Smash stands for ingredient transparency with real fruit juice, bold, natural flavors and no artificial preservatives — and a playful brand personality that encourages having fun (responsibly) while at home. Fruit Smash hard seltzers are 100 calories each and 4.7% ABV and come in a variety 12-pack for $14.99 to $15.99.

New Belgium Brewing Co.

www.newbelgium.com