Casey’s Helps Feeding America Provide 15 Million Meals

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey’s General Stores and Feeding America network partnered to help provide meals to communities in need across the heartland. The Casey’s Here for Good Hunger Campaign helped provide more than 15 million meals to children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal.

“The generosity of our guests and vendors paired with the passion from our team members resulted in an overwhelming result for this campaign,” said Casey’s Chief Operating Officer Ena Williams. “We are confident these 15 million meals are having a direct impact on the hunger experienced in our own backyard. But, the need continues and we encourage others to take action by donating to, or volunteering at, a local food bank.”

One in six people could face hunger due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19, including one in four children. As more neighbors in need turn to charitable food assistance for help, food banks across the nation are meeting the increased need.

As part of Casey’s campaign, consumers were invited to round up their purchase at the register. In addition, when consumers purchased a Coca-Cola four-pack, $1 was donated to Feeding America. Casey’s campaign raised more than $1.5 million for 47 local food banks across its 16-state footprint, including Food Bank of Iowa.

“At Food Bank of Iowa, we are grateful for the support that Casey’s has provided,” said Michelle Book, president and CEO at Food Bank of Iowa. “In this time of need, we want every household to have food on their table and that is why Feeding America’s partnership with Casey’s is critical to help us reach more Iowans.”

The Feeding America network of food banks is responding every day to help children and families in need. In 2020, the network distributed more than 6 billion meals to communities across the country. Just $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

“Sadly, the pandemic has thrust even more of our neighbors into food insecurity,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Feeding America is thankful to Casey’s for its generous support. This partnership helps us provide people with nourishing meals when they need them most.”

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the U.S. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, it provides meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Casey’s General Stores operates more than 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states and is the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.