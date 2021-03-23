Del Monte Avocados Stay Fresher Longer Using Apeel Method

Fresh produce distributor uses plant-based innovation to double shelf life of avocados, benefits ripple throughout market chain to help growers, packers and retailers.

One of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, Del Monte Fresh produce will now be able to offer its customers longer lasting avocados.

That ability is made possible through a partnership with Apeel, a company fighting the global food waste crisis with its sustainable approach to keeping produce fresh longer.

When paired with Fresh Del Monte’s high-quality avocados, Apeel’s innovation will allow them to stay fresher twice as long, helping to reduce food waste. With an infrastructure already in place to help support growth in the category, Fresh Del Monte’s new and existing customers will now be able to partner with the brand on their Apeel application.

Derived from plants, Apeel’s edible coating doubles the shelf life of fresh produce by slowing the rate of water loss and oxidation – the main factors that lead to spoilage. Made of materials found in the peels, seeds, and pulp of fruits and vegetables, Apeel’s coating helps maintain just-harvested quality, flavor and freshness longer than produce without Apeel.

As the only plant-based, end-to-end solution allowing two times longer shelf life for avocados, Apeel will help bring a new wave of benefits to Fresh Del Monte’s growers, packers, distributors and retailers, and will offer shoppers and their families premium quality avocados that retain their flavor and ripeness for longer.

“As one of the top three suppliers of avocados in the U.S., we are excited to offer our customers the option to work with Apeel,” said Del Monte Fresh VP of Avocado Sales Kirk Marquardt. “At Fresh Del Monte, sustainability is a top priority and we know that Apeel’s sustainable approach to reducing food waste will help to build a more resilient food system for the future.”

With more than 100 years of brand recognition and one of the newest and largest state-of-the-art packing facilities in Mexico, Fresh Del Monte remains committed to offering its customers the freshest and most convenient produce options. The innovation of Apeel will help to provide new and more sustainable options for them for years to come.

Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. is one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, marketing its products in North America under the Del Monte brand (as well as other brands). It is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.