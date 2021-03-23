goPuff Secures $1.15 Billion in New Funding

goPuff announced that it has secured $1.15 billion in new funding, more than doubling its valuation to $8.9 billion in just five months.

Investors in the round include D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Baillie Gifford, Eldridge, Reinvent Capital, Luxor Capital and SoftBank Vision Fund 1.

“We are grateful for the confidence of our longtime returning partners as well as the new, top-tier institutions joining this round who understand our differentiation in the market,” said Rafael Ilishayev, co-founder and co-CEO of goPuff. “We look forward to their support as we accelerate our growth plans and continue to define and transform the instant needs space.”

Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of goPuff, added that the milestone further validates the success of goPuff’s vertically integrated model as well as the massive global opportunity for the category.

“Our technology platform and infrastructure enable us to expand goPuff’s offerings while bringing more products, new categories, and experiences to customers,” Gola said.

GoPuff is uniquely positioned to grow its business as it advances its mission to become the world’s go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs. With the new funding, goPuff will continue to accelerate its strategic priorities, which include geographic expansion across the U.S. and internationally, introducing new product categories, and investing in new technology and top-tier talent that will further enhance the customer experience.

“We believe that the company’s vision and differentiated model drive industry-leading economics and sustainable growth,” said Daniel Sundheim, founder and chief investment officer at D1 Capital Partners, adding that goPuff is truly in a league of its own. “Since we initially invested in goPuff last fall, we have been consistently impressed by the team’s ability to successfully execute against its growth plans. The company’s potential is tremendous, and we look forward to the unique opportunities that lie ahead.”

GoPuff will also continue to leverage its platform to enter new verticals and expand its thriving local partnership program. This includes investing in innovative programs like its recently launched media offering, goPuff Marketing Solutions (GMS), which enables brands to run media campaigns on and off goPuff’s platform to instantly reach consumers and translate those interactions into purchases.

The company is also launching new categories, like goPuff’s new Better for You, Beauty and enhanced Baby categories. It also recently debuted Curated Mystery Boxes and it has introduced more than 500 new local products to the platform to expand and enhance the customer experience.

Baillie Gifford’s investment demonstrates market confidence in the new business category pioneered by goPuff. “GoPuff’s proven business model has yielded strong, sustainable results in growing and developing a new category of instant needs that it continues to define,” said Chris Evdaimon, investment manager at Baillie Gifford.

With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, goPuff delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Its services are available 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

GoPuff currently operates more than 250 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 650 U.S. cities, in addition to the recently acquired BevMo! locations.