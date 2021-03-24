CBD Sleep and Stress Aids

Denver-based health and wellness CBD maker HempFusion Wellness introduced its new and improved Sleep and Stress products containing twice the amount of CBD per serving. The products aim to support relaxation for consumers by providing a more restful night’s sleep and easing occasional stress. The products include twice the amount of CBD (300 milligrams per bottle); GABA, an amino acid that supports mental relaxation; Ashwaganda that helps people better deal with daily occasional stress; CBD and a broad array of other important cannabinoids, terpenes and more that support the endocannabinoid system. Vegan and gluten-free. Products are tested to assure they contain virtually no THC, less than 0.01% Delta9-THC.

