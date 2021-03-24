Speedway Raises $11 Million for Kids’ Hospitals

Speedway raised $11 million for kids treated at Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the U.S. in 2020. Donations made by daily contributions from customers, business partners and employees throughout the year helped meet the needs of 81 children’s hospitals.

In addition to monetary contributions, Speedway donated 7,000 N95 masks and 3,000 surgical masks to 11 children’s hospitals located in initial COVID-19 hotspot areas to help protect medical professionals on the frontlines treating the youngest members of the community.

“Speedway really fueled miracles for our member children’s hospitals in 2020,” said Teri Nestel, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “The 30-year partnership that stores, employees and member hospitals have developed together is reflective of Speedway’s culture to help kids in the communities where they operate, and their critical support was appreciated more than ever during the pandemic.”

Speedway’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals began in 1991 and has since raised more than $133 million for the children’s charity through various fundraising activities. The majority of funds come from year-long canister collection and pin pad prompts at the point of sale in Speedway stores, company-wide campaign weekends benefitting stores’ affiliated CMN hospital, and other localized campaigns.

Speedway also holds the annual Speedway Miracle Tournament in Dayton, Ohio, which in 2020 raised just over $2 million. The event is one of the largest golf events in the country benefiting CMN Hospitals. Each year, Speedway organizes the Miracle Children Program, where patient families from supported hospitals share their stories to raise awareness of the ongoing needs of children’s hospitals and how changing kids’ health can positively change the future of their communities. The firsthand experiences bring a personal touch to the cause and highlights the importance of donations to fund critical treatments and services.

“I am extremely proud of what our team was able to accomplish with CMN Hospitals fundraising in 2020, despite the challenges we faced with the pandemic,” said Tim Griffith, president of Speedway. “The level of support from our customers, vendor partners, and employees was remarkable. It is truly an honor to partner with an organization that is committed to improving the lives of sick and injured children in the communities where we operate. This localized support allows us to see the funds we raise make a difference in the lives of so many families directly.”

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170-member hospitals that treat more than 10 million kids each year. A donation made at a local Speedway directly supports the member hospital serving that community.

Speedway is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 retail convenience stores across the United States. Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corp.