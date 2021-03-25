Ferrara Set for Egg-citing Spring Candy Season

Sweets-maker’s candy and cookie innovations from jelly beans to ropes to animal cookies will find their way to customers’ baskets.

With Easter just a hop around the corner, Ferrara is rolling out seasonal candy and cookie treats ready to be featured in virtual egg hunts and creative activities celebrating the season. The confectionery company is helping families make the season colorful with seven additions to its portfolio of classic springtime goodies.

“With many families celebrating Easter at home this year, Ferrara’s seasonal portfolio includes a variety of fun and innovative options for any activity, like our new digital jelly bean art tutorials using our Classic Jelly Bird Eggs,” said Mariah Havens, director of seasonal confections at Ferrara Candy Co. “From Brach’s Rainbow Sparkle Jelly Bird Eggs to Nerds Easter-themed Treat Size Ropes and Black Forest Spring Snacks, there’s something for every Easter basket the whole family can enjoy.”

A staple of the season, colorful jelly beans are perfect for candy dishes, baking, hiding inside hollow Easter eggs and, of course, eating. Ferrara is adding three new varieties to its lineup:

Brach’s Rainbow Sparkle Jelly Bird Eggs: Add a little sparkly pizazz to your holiday with these brightly colored, shiny and shimmery jelly bird eggs. Savor the chewy, fruity and tasty flavors of the rainbow in grape, lemon, lime, orange, blue raspberry and cherry.

Brach’s All Reds Jelly Bird Eggs: The crowd-favorite “red” flavors all packed together in perfect harmony for an exhilarating flavor sensation — cherry, strawberry, raspberry and watermelon.

Brach’s Milk Chocolate Jelly Bird Egg Mix: 100% real milk chocolate-covered jelly beans mixed with non-covered jelly beans provide a highly satisfying and multi-textured experience in cherry, raspberry and strawberry flavors.

Springtime Treats Bring Joy to Every Bunny

Ferrara is also expanding other seasonal varieties across its evolving portfolio. In the cookie category, new limited-batch Mother’s Springtime Circus Animal Cookies feature playful chick, duckling, bunny and butterfly shapes covered in delicious yellow and white icing and topped with sprinkles.

For families looking for a delicious option made with real ingredients, Ferrara is introducing gluten- and fat-free Black Forest Spring Snacks in flower, duck and bunny shapes. With fun fruit flavors such as pineapple, strawberry, raspberry and watermelon, these snacks are also available in treat-sized packs — perfect for snacking, decorating and adding to Easter baskets.

Fans of gummy, tangy and crunchy treats will love this year’s new Easter Nerds Treat Size Ropes — individually wrapped goodies with special spring-themed packaging. Featuring a bright green bag and pastel-hued Nerds, these miniature versions of the iconic Nerds Rope confections are a delight for all kinds of festivities.

To round out the lineup, Lemonheads is getting a crush-worthy makeover for all your baking needs. Crushed Lemonheads Candy add a bright yellow fun and lemony goodness to Easter treats.