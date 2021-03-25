Newest Rutter’s Opens in Southeast Pennsylvania

Chain’s 79th store and first new build of 2021 features multiple auto and truck fuel options in forecourt of 10,200 square feet of retail and food offerings.

York, Pa.-based c-store chain Rutter’s announced the opening of the chain’s first new build of 2021, a 10,200-square-foot retail stop in Gap, Pa., roughly halfway between Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

The site, at 5267 Lincoln Highway, features 14 fueling positions and five high-speed diesel fueling lanes, as well as all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader. The new location will also feature Rutter’s award-winning food and beverage menus, Rutter’s 29-degree Beer Cave, Spiked Slushies, large bathrooms and more.

“We’re thrilled to continue our expansion by bringing Rutter’s to Gap, Pa.,” said Scott Hartman, president and CEO of Rutter’s. “Our company is excited to be a part of this great community by serving the area with our best-in-class food offerings and amenities.”

Customers will have a wide variety of Top Tier certified auto fueling options to choose from, including Unleaded 15 and ethanol-free gasoline, along with regular, mid-grade and premium gasoline. The store will also offer auto diesel, off-road diesel and kerosene. For trucks and commercial vehicles, the location will provide dedicated high-speed truck diesel and in-lane DEF.

Rutter’s full-service convenience store offers a wide variety of fresh and packaged foods, general merchandise and more than 700 beverage options. Customers will also be able to enjoy Rutter’s award-winning food and beverage menu, with 24/7 breakfast, lunch and dinner – including staples like Rutter’s build-your-own breakfast sandwich and the Route 30 burger.

In addition to a vast food and beverage menu, guests can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, outside seating and large restrooms. The location will employ 50 team members and operate 24 hours a day.

Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia.