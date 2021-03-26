Charleston Area Welcomes New Parker’s Kitchen

Convenience store chain Parker’s this week opened a new state-of-the-art Parker’s Kitchen location at 3900 Ladson Rd., in Ladson, S.C., marking the company’s 69th retail location and the ninth Parker’s Kitchen to open in the metro Charleston area.

“This is an exciting time at Parker’s as we continue to expand our footprint throughout South Carolina and meet the growing needs of our customers throughout metro Charleston,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “At Parker’s, we’re always working hard to raise the bar for what customers can expect from a convenience store. With its award-winning food, sleek architectural design, sparkling interiors and commitment to the community, our new Parker’s Kitchen in Ladson underscores our commitment to customers throughout the region.”

Strategically located between North Charleston and Summerville, the new Ladson, S.C., store is well-positioned to meet the needs of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester County residents. Minutes from Charleston Southern University and Summerville Medical Center, the recently opened Parker’s Kitchen offers award-winning, fresh, Southern-style food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as Fresh Blend Smoothies, iced coffee and indoor dining.

The new Parker’s Kitchen offers a full menu of fresh Southern food made-from-scratch, including the world-famous Chicken Tender Sandwich, biscuits and gravy, Southern-style breakfast biscuits, fresh Chicken Tenders and extra cheesy egg casserole. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

Additional highlights include freshly brewed sweet tea, Parker’s Fancy Lemonade, bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, 28-degree beer and fountain drinks with Chewy Ice. The new Parker’s Kitchen also features a range of convenience items and fuel options, including marine fuel.

Part of the company’s larger regional expansion, the Ladson store complements existing Parker’s Kitchen locations in Charleston, Summerville, Monck’s Corner and Goose Creek, S.C. The company plans to open additional stores throughout the Charleston area in 2021 and beyond.

Based in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout the region and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.