Women often face unique challenges in the workplace and those obstacles can vary depending on their generation. CStore Decisions is having conversations with women across generations to learn more about their experiences.

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Lisa Dell’Alba, CEO of Square One Markets, about navigating the unique challenges women face in the workforce. Dell’Alba talks about finding her voice as she stepped into her father’s shoes as CEO of the company, coming into your own in the business world, and navigating your own as well as societal expectations.