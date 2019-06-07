Is It Better to Co-Brand a Foodservice Program or Start a Proprietary One?

Foodservice is an increasingly important part of c-stores’ offer. But how does one decide between a proprietary or co-branded foodservice program?

The short answer: It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach. The best course of action is to do your research, and decide which works best for your company based on your size, location, foodservice experience and resources.

Let’s start with a quick definition of both co-branded and proprietary foodservice: Co-branded foodservice is when a store partners with another brand or quick-serve restaurant (QSR) for its foodservice program. Proprietary foodservice, on the other hand, is when a store develops its own foodservice program.

Here are the primary advantages of each:

Co-Branded Foodservice

Customer already know, love and trust these brands, so marketing efforts can be minimal. Brand support: An established foodservice partner has the resources in place to provide your store with the support you need. In turn, customers are rest assured that the product will be consistent.

Proprietary Foodservice

No other c-store chain will have your brand of foodservice, which could help drive traffic to your stores. In control: When you’re not working with another brand, you can control and customize every aspect of your operation based on your capabilities and your customers’ preferences.

Ultimately, proprietary foodservice programs are high-risk and high-reward. Gross profit margins have the potential to be much higher for retailers who have the resources to launch and properly manage their own foodservice operation.

But branded programs allow c-stores to capitalize on an established brand and its operational experience. And they will enable you to implement a foodservice program quickly with minimal experience.

Whether you choose a co-branded or proprietary foodservice program, you’re adding value to your business and expanding your customer base.