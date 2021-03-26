NCA Report Confirms Consumers Are Sweet on Easter

Chocolate and Easter-themed items are first in holiday baskets, with jelly beans and chocolate eggs thrown in for good fun measure.

Most people who celebrate Easter will share a gift of chocolate and candy to celebrate the season, according to the National Confectioners Association’s (NCA) report on seasonal confectionery sales.

“Throughout the past year, Americans have looked to chocolate and candy at the holiday for a small sense of normalcy in a challenging time,” said NCA president and CEO John Downs. “Most consumers believe that physical wellness and emotional well-being are connected, and that enjoying the occasional treat can bring some comfort during the pandemic – especially at holidays like Easter.”

Easter Central is helps consumers celebrate the holiday with balance in mind, with tips for treating responsibly, fun facts about special Easter treats like jelly beans and insights about how people treat at this important candy moment.

Some more fun facts about Easter include:

85% of Americans who make Easter baskets include chocolate and candy in their baskets.

87% of people who celebrate Easter enjoy Easter-themed seasonal chocolate and candy.

Nearly half of Americans identify chocolate eggs or bunnies as their favorite Easter treats, with 19% preferring jelly beans.

An overwhelming 78% of people say they eat their chocolate bunnies ears first, with the other 22% split evenly between feet first and tail first.

Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

For more insights on Easter and an integrated look at the confectionery shopper and the trends impacting purchasing patterns, check out NCA’s annual State of Treating research report. The report offers a full picture of the strength and resiliency of the confectionery category even during an unprecedented year.