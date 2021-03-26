Texas Born/Kwik Chek Testing New Menu Items

Texas-based c-store chain will begin testing several Southwest-style sides, tacos and quesadillas with a creative twist and delicious in all dayparts.

In the midst of a chainwide rebranding from Kwik Chek to Texas Born (TXB), the convenience chain will begin testing a number of new menu items next month, rolling out new tacos and extending its new quesadilla offerings.

Perfect for pairing with juicy chicken tenders or hand-crafted tacos, TXB/Kwik Chek is testing the following tasty sides beginning in April:

Scorpion Bites: Slices of jalapeno breaded and fried to golden perfection, served with jalapeńo ranch.

Habanero con Queso with Chips: TXB’s version of chips and queso, with a kick!

Potato Bites: Roasted, fried, and smashed baby potatoes, bite-sized and delectably seasoned.

Adding to its already robust list of unique tacos, joining the family in April are the:

Brisket Taco: Delicious smoked brisket with cheddar jack cheese and pickled onions, topped with TXB southwest sauce on a grilled flour tortilla.

Shrimp Taco: Perfectly fried shrimp with shredded slaw, pico de gallo and pickled onions, topped with TXB jalapeńo ranch on a grilled corn tortilla.

Chicken Tender Taco: TXB’s famous hand-breaded chicken tender topped with shredded slaw, cheddar jack cheese and pico de gallo, finished with TXB jalapeńo ranch on a grilled flour tortilla.

Finally, following the success of their first quesadilla launch in January, TXB/Kwik Chek will also continue to offer these quesadilla flavors as guests couldn’t get enough:

Buffalo Chicken Mac n Cheese Quesadilla.

Chorizo Egg & Cheese Breakfast Quesadilla

Headquartered in Spicewood, Texas, just northwest of Austin, TXB/Kwik Chek operates 46 convenience stores in Texas and Oklahoma.