Rutter’s Continues Annual ‘Vote With Your Dollars’ Program

The program allows Rutter’s VIP loyalty members to choose the local charity they will support with their purchases at any Rutter’s location.

Rutter’s Children’s Charities will continue its annual Vote with Your Dollars charitable program in 2021. The voting begins April 1 and runs through Oct. 31.

This year, 13 Central Pennsylvania charities will be participating in the competition. A total of $70,000 will be given out this year, with the top two places receiving their requested funding, up to $25,000. The remainder will be split between the third and fourth place charities. The winners will be announced in November.

“Supporting our communities is an important part of our charitable mission,” said Chris Hartman, president of Rutter’s Children’s Charities. “We’re thrilled to continue Vote With Your Dollars in 2021 because it gives shoppers throughout Rutter’s footprint the opportunity to choose a charity they believe is deserving. This allows us to benefit organizations that matter to Rutter’s customers.”

The Vote With Your Dollars program allows Rutter’s VIP loyalty members to choose the local charity they will support with their purchases, at any Rutter’s location. During the campaign, every dollar spent at the pump or inside the store counts as a vote for the charity they have selected. They are able to select their charity of choice online or through Rutter’s mobile app.

Since its inception in 2015, Vote with Your Dollars winners have received over $280,000 to support their programs. The 13 participating charities are: Adams County SPCA, American Red Cross of Greater PA, Antietam Humane Society, Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation, Hoffman Homes for Youth, Junior Achievement, Leg Up Farm, Make-a-Wish Great PA & WV, Ronald McDonald House Central PA, Southern York County Band Boosters, Susquehanna Service Dogs, YMCA of Centre County, and York County Food Bank.

Applications for the 2022 Vote With Your Dollars Program are currently being accepted. To apply, interested charities can complete the online application form with the appropriate documentation. Applications will be accepted through February 28, 2022. The Rutter’s Charitable Committee will select the participating organizations from the total group of applicants. The organizations selected will have from April 1, 2022 through October 31, 2022 to collect the most votes to win funding.

Rutter’s operates 79 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 274-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.