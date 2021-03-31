CEFCO to Reimagine ‘Voice of the Customer’ Program

CEFCO, the Temple, Texas-based convenience store chain, has announced a new customer experience management program with Service Management Group (SMG), a global customer, patient and employee experience management partner.

Following an extensive evaluation of more than 40 customer experience vendors, CEFCO chose SMG for its strategic focus, industry-leading benchmarks, field engagement model and ability to uncover actionable insights.

As a growing brand with more than 200 stores in six Southeastern states, CEFCO needed a provider with industry knowledge, multi-unit program expertise and the ability to develop a scalable customer experience strategy that surfaces areas of opportunity and drives store-level improvements. SMG’s software with a service (SwaS) model combines platform technology with professional services to help brands act on insights, improve location-level performance and advance the customer experience.

“While a lot has certainly changed in the more than 60 years CEFCO has been in business, our dedication to our customers remains a primary focus,” said CEFCO Chief Operating Officer Ken Rowland. “As we evaluated customer experience providers, SMG’s unique value proposition combined with its experience in the convenience store industry helped it stand out in a crowded market.”

To evaluate the customer experience across its growing network of convenience stores, CEFCO is working with SMG to capture location-level customer feedback at the point of sale. The customer feedback appears in the smg360® platform in real time, providing CEFCO with key customer experience and store-level metrics, role-based reporting, strategic areas for focus and advanced analytics. In combination with SMG’s hands-on professional services, the robust platform capabilities will help CEFCO use insights to advance the customer experience and drive business outcomes.