High’s Awarded Safe Shop Assured Certification at All Locations

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated many retail trends — including expectations of cleanliness and safety. Not only is it essential for retailers to implement the right policies and procedures, but they must communicate effectively so consumers understand that their concerns are taken seriously.

High’s has officially been awarded Safe Shop Assured certification at each of its 54 locations. Implementation of Safe Shop branding will highlight the company having met and exceeded a 10-point checklist of essential safety measures.

“High’s is an important part of the communities we serve,” said Michele Truelove, vice president of operations at High’s. “For more than 90 years, we have been there when our communities needed us — and there is nothing we care about more than the safety of our customers and employees. Partnering with Safe Shop was an easy decision as we pride ourselves on delighting our customers everyday with clean, safe, and inviting locations. These are unprecedented times, and High’s takes its responsibility to the communities in which we operate seriously. We will continue being there when our customers need us the most.”

Founded in 1928, High’s traces its history to humble beginnings as an ice cream store. Growing rapidly, High’s at one point was the world’s largest ice cream retailer with more than 500 locations across the Mid-Atlantic. In 2012, Carroll Independent Fuel company acquired the company and leveraged its rich heritage for a community-focused approach to convenience retailing.

Today, each of the 54 convenience stores serve their communities with a fresh food offer, low environmental impact, and a safe, welcoming, and inviting atmosphere for both employees and customers. High’s believes in a greater social responsibility and actively supports the American Red Cross, the Maryland Food Bank, and The Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Having earned Safe Shop Assured certification, High’s will showcase its commitment to safety and cleanliness by deploying branded decals at high-visibility touchpoints.

“During this past year, we’ve noticed a trend where many consumers seek out convenience retailers as an alternative to busy grocery stores,” said Frank Beard, director of Safe Shop. “The challenge is that it’s not always easy to identify the safest option. The hard work of keeping stores safe and clean often happens behind the scenes. Safe Shop Assured™ certification makes it easy to quickly identify brands with high standards, and High’s is a great example. They’re a company with a rich history of being community-focused, and they truly go above and beyond to do the right things.”

Safe Shop Assured is a certification program available to retailers that meet and maintain essential safety standards. Administered by a multi-generational and diverse board of retailers, suppliers, and industry experts, our goal is to provide customers and employees with additional peace of mind. Safe Shop is a joint venture between Paragon Solutions and WTWH Media.