MAPCO Moves Into Birmingham

MAPCO, with nearly 340 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., has opened its first store in the growing Birmingham, Ala., market. The c-store chain, which just last month announced it would provide paid time off for its team members to get COVID-19 vaccines, is adding 14 full-time employees to operate the site.

According to the American City Business Journal, the 5,000-square-foot location features a modern store design, Wi-Fi, fresh food and grocery items, smoothies, a wide assortment of coffees including bean-to-cup, a beer cave featuring domestic, craft and local favorites, an expansive fuel court with 20 fuel pumps and more.

“MAPCO has a long history serving the people of Alabama, and we are excited to expand our presence with our first store in the Birmingham-Hoover market to continue delivering our signature ‘Convenience You Can TRUST,’ said MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat. “We look forward to becoming a part of the local community’s daily lives, and invite guests to experience our brand new, bright and welcoming store and the outstanding customer service our team members deliver.”

MAPCO has more than 30 stores in Alabama including four in the metro area: Calera, Childersburg, Springville and Odenville, the report said and it also recently purchased a four-acre site of a former gas station in Birmingham for a future location.

Birmingham is proving to be a hotbed for c-store expansion, according to the report, with RaceTrac, QuikTrip and Buc-ee’s each adding new locations in the region.