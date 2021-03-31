What Types of CBD Products Should I Sell in My C-Store?

CBD products are available in many different forms from gummies to topical creams.

As convenience store retailers look to add cannabidiol (CBD) products to their stores, they’re finding they have a large number of options, which can leave them wondering which type of CBD product is going to appeal to the most customers.

CBD is available in numerous forms today, such as edible gummies, oral tinctures that go under the tongue, oral sprays, lozenges, pills, baked goods, beverages and snacks. There are also CBD vapes including things like dabs and wax concentrates. Plus, there are topicals like lotions and salves to rub on the skin. The list goes on.

According to a CivicScience Survey conducted in November 2020, 44% of customers surveyed who buy CBD products at c-stores reported buying gummies, while 26% selected tinctures/oils and 18% opted for topical creams. But finding the right mix for your store depends on your specific customer base.

Of course, first retailers must ensure that their state allows for the legal sale of CBD products. While CBD is now legal at the federal level, thanks for the 2018 Farm Bill, many states have their own restrictions on the products.

Stocking CBD

When introducing CBD to your convenience stores, gummies can be a great place to start.

Edible gummies offer a tasty and familiar product that is easy to use for customers first venturing into the world of CBD products. People seeking out CBD for its anxiety reducing and stress relief benefits often gravitate toward oral products like gummies or CBD oil.

CBD topicals have also been gaining in popularity. Because they are put directly on the skin, they can be ideal for managing pain relief in a specific area or relaxing tired muscles. But there are also oils that can be rubbed onto the skin that are often specifically marketed for anxiety relief.

To begin, consider adding a few CBD items and equipping store associates with appropriate training so they can talk to customers and explain the benefits of the products. Then, see how customers respond.

Stocking a few different forms of CBD — such as gummies, topicals and CBD oil — can help show that your convenience store is a destination for CBD products. And including products in varying price points can help you capture first time users as well as those that regularly purchase CBD. You may even find your CBD gummies customers return to try topicals, and those seeking an entry level price point may later splurge on a more expensive variety once they know they like that type of product.