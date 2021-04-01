Mississippi Allows Home Delivery of Alcohol

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which would allow home delivery of distilled spirts in original containers from package stores, restaurants, bars and distilleries.

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a news release that 30 states and the District of Columbia allow home delivery of alcohol from liquor stores or other retail businesses. It said 24 states allow home delivery of alcohol from restaurants or bars.

“Governor Reeves has been supportive of multiple consumer convenience measures throughout the pandemic, and this is yet another example of those efforts,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “Home delivery of distilled spirits is a win for Mississippians and local businesses alike. We applaud the approval of this market modernization measure and are grateful the governor and the legislature have allowed the responsible home delivery of distilled spirits.”

The bill takes effect July 1, 2021.