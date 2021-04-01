NATSO Progressing Toward 2030 Fast-Charging Commitment

ChargePoint Inc. and NATSO, which represents travel plazas and truckstops, said it has made significant progress in the first year of the National Highway Charging Collaborative, an initiative that will leverage $1 billion in public and private capital to deploy charging at more than 4,000 travel plazas and fuel stops serving highway travelers and rural communities nationwide by 2030.

In its first year, the public-private Collaborative successfully funded more than 150 DC fast charging spots with additional access to more than 1,500 publicly available DC fast charging spots for consumers on ChargePoint’s existing network.

The Collaborative continues to aggressively scale its efforts, expecting to reach $1 billion in investments by 2030. This is in line with the expected arrival rate of dozens of new EV models. The National Highway Charging Collaborative is increasing access to EV charging along highways and in rural North America by filling infrastructure gaps along the National Highway System, including along the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) designated alternative fuel corridors. The FHWA also highlights the National Highway Charging Collaborative as part of its Alternative Fuel Corridors Best Practices.

Bloomberg NEF estimates EVs will make up 10% of all vehicles sold by 2025 and increase to more than 29% by 2030. With more than $11 million of public and private funding leveraged to date as part of the Collaborative, new fast charge sites are connecting rural communities and enabling long distance electric travel across more than eight states including California, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, and Washington.

The Collaborative has attracted support from some of the nation’s most prominent travel plaza, convenience store and truckstop brands, including Kum & Go, Donna’s Travel Plaza, Love’s Travel Stops and Trillium, its alternative and renewable fuel provider; the Iowa 80 Group, and others.

“Together with ChargePoint, we are harnessing the nation’s vast fuel retailing network to ensure that drivers of electric vehicles have a reliable place to fuel,” said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings. “In order for consumers to move to EVs, they need to be confident that they will be able to refuel as reliably as they do today. With thousands of established locations crisscrossing the nation, the private sector will ensure that drivers of electric-powered cars will not suffer from range anxiety. We are well suited to efficiently meet customer demand for electricity while providing the amenities and safe experience that they have come to expect as they refuel.”

“Kum & Go is looking to the future with electric vehicle charging,” said Ken Kleemeier, Vice President, Fuels at Kum & Go. “The marketplace is moving in this direction, and Kum & Go is putting the infrastructure in place to ensure that we are ahead of the curve.”

“We believe that EV charging will be an important service that our customers will demand in the years ahead,” said Brian Couch, Owner of Donna’s Travel Plaza in Tulalip, Washington. “We are happy to be working with NATSO and ChargePoint to help us begin offering these services to our customers.”

As part of an MOU announced in February 2020, the two organizations agreed that the National Highway Charging Collaborative will, by 2030:

Deploy charging infrastructure at 4,000 travel centers and fuel stops, leveraging $1 billion in capital.

Provide charging infrastructure at fueling locations across the United States with a focus on connecting rural communities.

Expand availability of charging infrastructure and connect existing Federal Highway Administration-designated FAST Act corridors.

Work together to achieve policy outcomes to support each of these objectives.

The Collaborative also advocates for public policies that are designed to create a business case for off-highway fuel retailers to invest in EV charging infrastructure. In those jurisdictions, the initiative continues to identify an increasing number of public and private funding sources available to support the expansion of EV charging at strategically determined locations.