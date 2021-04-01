OnCue Helps Fight Hunger in Oklahoma

OnCue, an Oklahoma-based convenience store chain, is donating $40,000 of non-perishable food and personal care products to several local food banks in conjunction with today’s release of a limited-edition cup that will raise funds for The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs.

The Regional Food Bank and its partner agencies have witnessed a 30 percent increase in need among Oklahomans facing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and many are seeking food assistance for the first time.

“We have all been deeply impacted this past year, but when 1 in 4 kids in Oklahoma were hungry before the pandemic, it makes sense why we are witnessing a whole new level of need,” said Laura Aufleger, president of OnCue. “Food is essential, and we are grateful we can come together to support The Regional Food Bank and their partner agencies, and specifically, programs like Food For Kids.”

OnCue will contribute 50 cents to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma for every cup sold through the end of June, or as long as supplies last. The cup retails for $1.99.

“We are so grateful to the OnCue team for joining the fight against childhood hunger,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “It is thanks to partners like OnCue that we are able to help provide nutritious food to help Oklahoma children facing hunger thrive and grow.”

Stillwater-based OnCue is a growing innovator in the Oklahoma and Texas convenience store market. Founded in 1966, the chain operates more than 75 locations and boasts more than 1,400 employees.