‘Hope For The Warriors’ Single-Serve Coffee

Trilliant Food & Nutrition has partnered with Hope For The Warriors, a national military nonprofit that provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans and military families.

Trilliant produced its first batch of single-serve coffee under the Hope For The Warriors name, a new licensed brand that will join the Trilliant portfolio. Made with premium, 100% Arabica coffee and quality ingredients, Hope For The Warriors Coffee is available in 42 or 80 count sizes in three roasts: Morning Blend, Donut Shop and French Roast.

With each box of Hope For The Warriors coffee purchased, Trilliant Food & Nutrition contributes a portion of the sales back to the organization.

