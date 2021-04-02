Pilot Co. Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive to Frontline Employees

The $75 incentive will be available to all hourly team members, professional drivers and general managers in the U.S. and Canada.

Pilot Co. announced that it will offer a one-time, $75 incentive to team members who choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The incentive will be available to all hourly team members, professional drivers and general managers in the U.S. and Canada.

“Our team members and drivers have been on the front lines keeping our travel centers going and the economy moving since the start of the pandemic,” said Shameek Konar, Pilot Co. CEO. “We are incredibly proud of their dedication to serving our guests and supplying fuel across North America. Now, as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available, we hope to make it easier for our team members who choose to get vaccinated.”

Pilot Co. is not mandating any team members to get the vaccine. On the recommendations of federal and state medical experts, Pilot Co. encourages team members to get vaccinated based on the advice of their primary care physician.

As an essential retailer, Pilot Co. is committed to keep its team and guest safe, keep its trucks and professional drivers rolling to deliver fuel and keep its travel centers open. Throughout the past year of the pandemic, additional safety, cleaning and sanitizing procedures have been in place.

