Sheetz Donates $10,000 to Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz announced a donation of $10,000 to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to help those in need access nutritious meals.

Last month, Sheetz launched a challenge to Columbus fans, encouraging them to post about Sheetz coming to Columbus using the hashtag #SheetzIsComing. If Columbus residents posted enough to break Sheetz’s “Freak-o-Meter,” the retailer would donate $10,000 to the food bank. Columbus residents broke the meter earlier this week.

“We are proud to be providing the Mid-Ohio Food Collective with resources that will make a positive impact and help the organization provide thousands of meals for the community,” said Sheetz CEO/President Travis Sheetz. “We are so impressed, but not surprised, by local residents who continued to display their excitement for our brand and, most importantly, broke the meter so that we could donate to an important cause in their community. Our company looks forward to continuing to work with the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to help those in Columbus who are hungry and are in need of access to food.”

“We are thankful to have a wonderful partner like Sheetz, who is helping us connect meals to families in our community,” said Matt Habash president and CEO of Mid-Ohio Food Collective. “With so many people in need due to the challenges that have come from the pandemic, this contribution makes a tremendous difference in the lives of our customers.”

Through 680 agency partnerships, the Mid-Ohio Food Collective provides enough food for more than 170,000meals every day and distributes more than 75 million pounds of food annually to hungry individuals across central and eastern Ohio.

In November, Sheetz employees made two stops at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective to drop off 2,000 meals and present the organization with a $25,000 donation, which also went toward supporting the food bank’s efforts in eliminating hunger locally.

Sheetz also provided an updated opening date for its first Columbus store, which will be located at 710 Sunbury Road, Delaware, Ohio. Due to weather constraints that impacted construction, Sheetz’s first new store opening has been rescheduled to April 13, 2021.