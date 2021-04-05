Harris Tea Acquires Tetley Harris Food Group

With this acquisition of the remaining shares, Harris Tea will provide end-to-end services to foodservice customers with continued focus on innovative products, consistent quality and service under the name Harris Tea Foodservice.

Harris Tea Co. announced that it has acquired Tetley Harris Food Group from Tata Consumer Products Co.

For the past 18 years, Harris Tea was a part owner of the Tetley Harris Food Group with a focus on global sourcing, innovation and manufacturing of beverage products for the foodservice industry. With this acquisition of the remaining shares, Harris Tea will provide end-to-end services to foodservice customers with continued focus on innovative products, consistent quality and service. The name of the new organization will be Harris Tea Foodservice.

Harris Tea brings over 40 years of experience in both private label and branded beverage offerings. The company’s responsiveness, global tea sourcing expertise, continued investments in innovation, rigorous quality standards and modern U.S. manufacturing facilities allow it to provide integrated beverage solutions.

Harris Tea maintains a reputation for offering a full range of teas and other on-trend beverages. In addition, the company has been adept at driving traffic and increasing sales tailored to the cuisine, format and region of the foodservice purveyor.

Harris Tea Foodservice will provide beverage solutions through its private label and specialty brands portfolio. The company’s goal in a rapidly changing post-COVID world is to provide restaurants and distributors the support and innovation required for success.

“This acquisition will accelerate our efforts to provide competitive tea and allied beverage products for the recovering foodservice industry, as customers seek immediate and innovative solutions,” said Ray Borooah, Harris Tea’s CEO.

In addition to Tetley and Good Earth, Harris Tea Foodservice will offer brands such as Southern Breeze, Ready Sweet, Newman’s Own Organics, Red Rose, Salada, Tea India, Chai Moments, Wonder Drink Kombucha and Secret Squirrel Coffee.

Harris Tea Com. is the largest blender and packer of private label teas in North America. The company has two production facilities in the U.S. (in Georgia and New Jersey), one in Newcastle, U.K., and an affiliated factory in India. Harris Tea is a diversified vendor, packing virtually all types of tea in a wide variety of tea bags and innovative ready-to-drink products.