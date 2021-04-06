Hu’s Grain-Free, No Added Sugar Cookies are crispy, mini cookies and come in four flavors: Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter, Snickerdoodle and Ginger Snap. These cookies are better for you, better for the planet and taste like a cookie should taste — affirming Hu’s position at the forefront of the healthier snacking evolution. Hu No Added Sugar Grain-Free Cookies join a lineup including Hu Chocolate Bars, Hu Chocolate Gems (Snacking and Baking Chocolate), Hu Hunks (chocolate-covered nuts and fruit) and Hu Grain-Free Crackers.

Hu Products

www.hukitchen.com