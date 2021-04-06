Kent Kwik Expands in the Texas Market With Connel Oil Acquisition

The acquisition included six company-operated Chevron-branded Mr. C’s convenience stores, a book of branded and unbranded dealer supply accounts and a bulk plant.

Kent Kwik parent company The Kent Cos. has acquired Connel Oil Co., dba Mr. C’s convenience stores, in Mineral Wells and Weatherford, Texas.

The acquisition increased the Kent Kwik portfolio to 59 company-owned and operated stores throughout Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The company also supplies over 100 contract dealers throughout Texas and Louisiana. In addition, the company currently has three new Kent Kwiks under construction, along with a new Kent Lube Fast Oil Change Center, two new Huddle Houses, one new Rustic Café and two new Kent carwashes. All are expected to open by Fall 2021.

In late 2020, the family owned and operated company purchased the Buy Fast stores in Fayetteville, Tenn.

Founded in West Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Cos. began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors and still remains a family-owned business under second generation ownership by Bill Kent. The Kent Cos. is comprised of multiple entities including Kent Kwik, Mr. Payroll, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Wash, Kent Tire and several other entities.