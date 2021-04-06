Love’s Triples Annual School Donations

Love’s Travel Stops is donating $300,000 to 11 school foundations in the Oklahoma City area — where its corporate offices are located — to fund classroom projects.

Since 2016, Love’s has given $100,000 annually to Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation. This is the first year the company is donating to additional foundations that support other school districts.

“With the strain that the coronavirus has put on students, teachers and faculty, funding our local schools is more important than ever,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We wanted to expand our reach and impact additional schools where our employees live, and their children attend schools.”

Love’s is donating $100,000 to the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation and $20,000 each to the school foundations for Moore, Norman, Edmond, Mid-Del, Putnam City, Yukon, Guthrie, Millwood and Crooked Oak. Western Heights Public Schools is also receiving $20,000.

“In my entire career as a professional fundraiser, I have never experienced the jaw-dropping generosity of Love’s,” said Jennifer Seal, president of the Putnam City Schools Foundation. “We have already been able to help several teachers with this donation and have the opportunity to help several teachers at one of our schools that had a flood. We could not help them without the humbling gift from Love’s.”

