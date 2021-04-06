Pilot Flying J Debuts Four New Breakfast Sandwiches

The new sandwiches are prepared with fresh eggs, natural cheeses, and a selection of Tennessee-made Goolsby Sausage patty or Tyson bacon.

Pilot Flying J is introducing four new breakfast sandwiches to its breakfast menu — sausage, egg and cheese biscuit; sausage, egg and cheese croissant; bacon, egg and cheese biscuit; and bacon, egg and cheese French toast

Available now at more than 300 participating travel centers across the country, Pilot Flying J’s newest creations are chef-approved and made in-house daily with quality ingredients.

Pilot Flying J now offers more than 10 options on its morning menu. Its newest breakfast sandwiches are prepared with fresh eggs, natural cheeses, and a selection of Tennessee-made Goolsby Sausage patty or Tyson bacon.

“Our guests asked for even better breakfast and we took the challenge by introducing four new breakfast sandwiches that give an extra satisfying start to the day,” said Shannon Johnson, senior executive chef for Pilot Flying J. “When you’re on the road, a fresh meal made with quality ingredients is all the fuel you need to reach your destination. With these new additions to our unexpectedly awesome menu, there’s no debate that our breakfast is worth stopping for.”

Breakfast is served each day from 5 a.m. to 10 a.,. at participating locations with options for every guest, including its new breakfast sandwiches, a jumbo smoked chicken burrito, jumbo brisket burrito, loaded omelet pizza, sausage gravy pizza, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage patties, breakfast potatoes, tater tots and oatmeal.

From Apr. 5-11, 2021, guests can save $1 off any new breakfast sandwich by redeeming the offer in the myRewardsPlus app at any of the 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers.

The Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and provides truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. More details on locations and amenities are available in the myRewards Plus app.