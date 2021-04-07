Kum & Go Partners With RELEX Solutions

Kum & Go is teaming up with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, for unified supply chain and merchandising optimization, including forecasting, replenishment and space and floor planning. RELEX will service Kum & Go’s stores across 11 states and support the family-owned retailer’s goal of optimizing their supply chain and merchandise practices through AI-based unified demand planning and category management.

The retailer sought a new partner offering SaaS-based solutions with a robust roadmap that would allow for future growth. Kum & Go selected RELEX for its unified solution that automates both supply chain and space management processes.

“RELEX truly supports our mission to deliver a positive in-store experience for our valued customers,” said Kevin Conniff, vice president of merchandise operations, planning and Space for Kum & Go. “This partnership not only allows us to modernize our supply chain and space planning processes but also delivers multiple benefits for our teams by bringing together merchandising and category management in a single solution.”

Kum & Go will enhance their existing replenishment process through RELEX’s machine-learning-driven forecasts that factor in additional data sources, increasing order accuracy. Additionally, Kum & Go will take advantage of RELEX’s On The Go mobility solution, which drives store-level exception-based order review, enables mobile planogram review, and allows for seamless interaction between their operations and merchandising teams.

Through the partnership with RELEX, Kum & Go will also expand their existing merchandising capabilities to enable easier vendor collaboration and performance-driven assortment decisions. The system will act as a force multiplier for ongoing format changes.