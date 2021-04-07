Nouria Completes VERC Acquisition

The 17-store transaction brings the Nouria retail network to 146 locations. The company plans to aggressively grow over the next 10 years through a combination of new builds and acquisitions.

Worcester, Mass.-based Nouria Energy announced that it successfully completed the acquisition of 17 VERC convenience store locations inclusive of two with adjoining carwash operations.

The acquisition adds further scale to Nouria’s footprint in its rapidly growing strategic markets of Massachusetts and Southeastern New Hampshire. The transaction brings the Nouria retail network to 146 locations.

“My team and I are thrilled to have acquired these great stores and I want to welcome the employees of VERC as team members to the Nouria family” said Tony El-Nemr, president and CEO of Nouria Energy Corp.

“This expansion allows us the opportunity to welcome and serve new customers as our valued guests, offering them the exceptional Nouria service, superior value, innovative and good-for-you products that we commit to deliver every day, in every store, now in even more locations” he added.

The company plans to aggressively grow over the next 10 years through a combination of new builds and acquisitions.

“We have the desire and resources to continue acquiring assets that meet our standards and our long-term growth strategy” said El-Nemr

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family- owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. The company owns 163 convenience store locations of which 146 are company operated, more than 50 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, an award winning Whately Diner and a successful energy wholesale business.