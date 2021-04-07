Wawa Expands Beverage Offer With Refreshers Launch

Wawa Refreshers, which comes in six varieties, are made with fruit juice, fruit puree and delicate Cold Brewed Green Tea, combined with fruit pieces and served over ice.

Wawa announced the launch of Wawa Refreshers, now available in all 920 stores chainwide.

This iced beverage made with high-quality ingredients including cold brewed green tea and tropical fruit juices that are high in Vitamin C. All the ingredients are made without artificial flavors, preservatives, colors from synthetic sources or high fructose corn syrup.

Wawa Refreshers will comes in six varieties Mango Dragon Fruit, Mango Passion Fruit, Strawberry Dragon Fruit, Strawberry Passion Fruit, Berry Dragon Fruit and Berry Passion Fruit, each made with fruit juice, fruit puree and delicate Cold Brewed Green Tea, combined with fruit pieces and served over ice. All varieties can be made without Green Tea for a caffeine-free option.

“We’re pleased to offer Wawa Refreshers, a premium iced beverage made with high quality ingredients,” said Mike Sherlock, Chief Product Marketing Officer. “We know that customers are looking for fresh ingredients, and we’re proud to offer new refreshing and energizing beverages to continue Fulfilling Lives as a food and beverage destination for everyone.”

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, Pa., in 1902. Today, Wawa operates over 900 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.