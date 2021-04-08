Buc-ee’s Enters Kentucky Market

The new build continues Buc-ee's multi-state expansion across the South, joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama.

Texas-based Buc-ee’s will break ground on its new travel center in Richmond, Ky., on April 13. Located at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Duncannon Lane, Buc-ee’s Richmond marks the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Kentucky.

The outpost continues Buc-ee’s multi-state expansion across the South, joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama. Buc-ee’s first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction, and is slated to open in 2022. Additionally, Buc-ee’s continues to operate 38 locations in Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago.

Buc-ee’s Richmond will occupy more than 53,300 square feet and offer approximately 120 fueling positions just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. The new travel center will also feature the same award-winning restrooms, cheap gas, quality products and excellent service that have won the hearts, trust and business of millions in the South for nearly 40 years. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

Attendees of the Buc-ee’s Richmond groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Robert Blythe of Richmond; City Manager Rob Minerich of Richmond; Executive Director David Stipes of the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation; and members of the City of Richmond Board of Commissioners.

“We’re excited to add Kentucky to our family of stores expanding throughout the Southeast,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Richmond is a vibrant city in the heart of the gorgeous Bluegrass region of the state, and we are thrilled to have this location as our first in the State of Kentucky.”

Throughout the project, Buc-ee’s corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. Buc-ee’s Richmond will bring 200 permanent, full-time jobs to the area with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation. Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 38 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store. Buc-ee’s began its multi-state expansion in 2019, and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and one in Georgia. Buc-ee’s broke ground on its first location in South Carolina in 2020 and will break ground on its first Kentucky outpost in 2021.