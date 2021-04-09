GPM Adds Fried Chicken Sandwich to Value Menu

The c-store chain first launched its value menu last summer to offer customers convenient, affordable and quality foods during difficult economic times.

GPM Investments, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., is adding a fried chicken filet sandwich to its existing value menu at 150 stores.

The value menu initially launched last summer to offer customers convenient, affordable and quality foods during difficult economic times. It began with just one menu item — two for $1 hot dogs — and after selling over 1 million hot dogs, has evolved and expanded to over 450 stores.

Varied by location, current menu offerings include hot dogs, chicken nuggets, hamburgers, fried chicken drumsticks and now a fried chicken filet sandwich. The value menu also allows customers to mix and match select items for the value of two for $3, five for $6 or 10 for $10.

“We’re always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our customers,” said Ray Zeiher, senior category manager of food service. “Our newly introduced value menu offers quality foods that are at a great price and on trend, so grabbing a bite to eat on the go is quick and easy. We’re looking forward to this new chicken sandwich offering and continuing to grow and evolve our value menu.”

GPM Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a family of community brands, is based in Richmond, Va., and operates or supplies stores in 33 states and Washington D.C. As the seventh-largest convenience store chain in the country, GPM has approximately 3,000 locations comprised of approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and 1,600 dealer sites to which it supplies fuel.

GPM operates in three segments: retail, which consists of fuel and merchandise sales to retail consumers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents; and GPM Petroleum, which supplies fuel to GPM and its subsidiaries selling fuel (both in the retail and wholesale segments) as well as subwholesalers and bulk purchasers.

Its stores offer its fas REWARDS high value loyalty program, a large selection of beverages, coffee, fountain drinks, candy, salty snacks, and many other products to meet the needs of the everyday customer. One feature, setting many of its convenience stores apart is a wide array of proprietary food offerings ranging from fresh chicken, fresh-made salads, and sandwiches to healthy, grab-and-go meals.